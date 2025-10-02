OPINION | EU can woo Trump, hurt Putin by quitting Russian niche fuel imports

The European Union is currently debating how and when to halt its significant energy imports from Russia. One potentially easier option would be closing loopholes that currently facilitate substantial imports of niche fuels from Moscow.

The EU has come under pressure from the United States to accelerate the bloc’s plan to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels by the end of 2027. US President Donald Trump is seeking to increase economic pressure on Moscow to encourage an end to its war in Ukraine.

While Europe has sharply reduced its purchases of Russian oil and gas since 2022, it remains a significant importer.

In August, the EU was the fourth-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels, accounting for around $1.4 billion of Moscow’s export revenue, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.