OPINION | Asia outbids Europe for LNG as summer cooling demand spikes

Asia's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are poised to hit a six-month high in July while Europe's imports plunge to their lowest in nearly two years.

While some of the strength in Asia is because of seasonal demand during the summer peak, the weakness in Europe underscores just how far the second-biggest consuming region is falling behind in building inventories for winter demand.

Asia's imports of the fuel are estimated at 23.05 million tonnes in July by commodity analysts Kpler, up for a fourth straight month. That's about six per cent higher than June and than the same month a year earlier.

The recovery in arrivals is being driven by China, the world's largest LNG buyer, which has lifted imports in recent months, with Kpler estimating 5.62 million tonnes for July, the most since January and 55 per cent above the 3.62 million tonnes in April, which was the weakest month for eight years.