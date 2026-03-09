OPINION | A dive into the market forces sending LNG cargoes off course

The sudden stoppage of LNG exports from Qatar - the world's second-largest exporter in 2025 - has sent natural gas prices soaring by 50 per cent from year-ago levels across Europe and Asia and has prompted panicked buyers to seek out replacement cargoes.

However, a shortage of available vessels and limited spare liquefaction capacity is restricting the number of liquefied natural gas cargoes available for immediate delivery to either region, and is likely to keep gas prices elevated for some time.

That said, major LNG exporters outside the Middle East are re-routing whatever shipments they can to needy buyers, spurred on by bumper profit potential created by the widening premium of gas prices in Asia and Europe over local prices.

Here's a breakdown of the latest natural gas price action in key markets that is likely to drive further cargo diversions, as well as the current LNG export flows from key suppliers.