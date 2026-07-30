NYK ties up with compatriot Mitsubishi in $221m LNG push

Japan's Nippon Yusen KK (NYK) said on Thursday it would invest $221 million in Diamond Gas MidOcean (DGMO), a Mitsubishi Corp-owned unit that holds an investment in MidOcean Energy as it expands its presence in the liquefied natural gas sector.

NYK, Japan's largest shipping company, said it will subscribe to 211.9 million newly issued shares in DGMO through a third-party allotment, giving it an 87.4 per cent stake in the DGMO. Neither NYK nor Mitsubishi disclosed the size of NYK's indirect stake in MidOcean Energy following the transaction.

MidOcean Energy is an LNG platform backed by US energy-focused private equity firm EIG.