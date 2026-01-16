NYK names new LPG/ammonia carrier with dual-fuel propulsion

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) has formally named its newest very large gas carrier (VLGC).
Lucent Pathfinder was built by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and is a sister ship of Luna Pathfinder, which was delivered to NYK last year.
The VLGC is capable of transporting LPG and ammonia and is equipped with a dual-fuel engine capable of using both heavy oil and LPG as fuel. By utilising the rotation of the shaft connected from the main engine to the propeller to generate electricity, the diesel generators can be shut down during regular navigation, enabling operation primarily on LPG fuel.
NYK said that when the ship operates on LPG, emissions of SOx are reduced by more than 95 per cent and those of greenhouse gases are reduced by over 20 per cent compared to operation on conventional heavy fuel oil.
Lucent Pathfinder has an LOA of 229.9 metres, a beam of 37.2 metres, a depth of 21.9 metres, a summer draught of 11.65 metres, and a total cargo capacity of 86,920 cubic metres.
The ship will be chartered by UAE-based BGN International DMCC for the global transportation of LPG.