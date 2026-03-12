Norway: Europe should not cap gas prices

Europe should refrain from capping the market price of natural gas even if costs are soaring due to the war in the Middle East, the prime minister of major supplier Norway said on Thursday.

The continent's benchmark front-month TTF gas contract has risen some 60 per cent following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The European Union is considering measures to curb energy prices, including by setting a cap on gas prices, controversial European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.