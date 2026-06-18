No loopholes: EU bans its firms from selling Russian LNG anywhere next year

EU-based companies will be prohibited from selling Russian liquefied natural gas next year, even if buyers are located outside the EU, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Thursday.

"The ban prohibits companies to trade/market Russian LNG to third countries as it is not relevant whether the Russian LNG is destined for the EU or not," said the letter dated June 1 from the office of EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen, addressed to Poten and Partners, a shipping brokerage and LNG advisory.

While the European Union voted to stop importing Russian gas by 2027 in response to Moscow's war with Ukraine, several EU-based companies holding long-term contracts for Russian LNG have said those rules, coupled with sanctions against Russia, were unclear about whether firms would be able to divert those cargoes to buyers outside the EU.