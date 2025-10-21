NextDecade greenlights investment on Rio Grande LNG Train 5

NextDecade Corporation has made a positive final investment decision (FID) on Train 5 at its Rio Grande LNG facility, closed financial transactions to fully fund the expansion, and issued a full notice to proceed to Bechtel Energy for its construction.

Train 5, expected to have an LNG production capacity of approximately six million tonnes per annum (MTPA), brings the total expected capacity under construction at Rio Grande LNG to about 30 MTPA.