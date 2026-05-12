New Russian tanker starts loading cargo from US-sanctioned LNG plant

The LNG tanker Merkuriy, which has recently joined Russia’s fleet of gas carriers, has loaded a cargo from a floating storage facility used to tranship gas from the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under US sanctions, LSEG data showed.

According to LSEG, the Merkuriy loaded the cargo at the Saam facility near the Arctic port of Murmansk on May 9 and headed west.

Russia added four LNG carriers to its fleet in recent months: Orion, Luch, Merkuriy and Kosmos. All were built in 2005 to 2006, transferred to new owners and reflagged under Russia.