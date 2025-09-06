Rendering of New Fortress Energy's Fast LNG installation, FLNG 1, off Altamira, Mexico
Rendering of New Fortress Energy's Fast LNG installation, FLNG 1, off Altamira, MexicoNew Fortress Energy
Gas

New Fortress Energy reports wider Q2 loss

Published on

US LNG firm New Fortress Energy posted a wider second-quarter loss on Friday, as lower contributions due to asset sales weighed on its performance.

The New York-based company reported a net loss of $556.8 million, or $2.02 per share, in the three months ended on June 30, compared to a loss of $86.9 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

NFE's total revenue fell to $301.7 million in the second quarter, from $428 million a year earlier. The company's adjusted core earnings fell to a loss of $3.7 million, from a profit of $120.2 million a year earlier.

In May, the company sold its Jamaican assets and operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 billion to reduce debt, impacting earnings for New Fortress Energy.

The company said it planned to use the proceeds of the transaction to pay down $270 million on its loan.

At NFE's LNG import and regasification unit, the operating margin declined to a loss of $7.2 million during the quarter, swinging from a profit of $214.3 million a year ago.

The company's operating margin for its shipping segment fell to $32.2 million during the April-June period, from $34.1 million a year earlier.

Last year, the company began exploring options, such as bringing in strategic partners or selling assets, after deferring shareholder dividends to preserve cash and working out a deal with bondholders to push back debt maturities.

The company's long-term debt as of June 30 stood at $7.8 billion, it said in its earnings report, compared with $8.93 billion as of March 31.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal and Devika Madhusudhanan Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona, Leslie Adler and Tom Hogue)

North America
New Fortress Energy
United States
financial results
business news
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com