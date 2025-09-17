New Fortress Energy inks long-term LNG supply deal with Puerto Rican Government

Wes Edens, Chairman and CEO of NFE, said that the agreement will also provide for incremental LNG volumes to be delivered, allowing for the conversion of additional gas-ready plants currently burning diesel, "resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in energy savings for Puerto Ricans."

Up to 75 TBtu of natural gas per year can be supplied through the GSA, with minimum annual take-or-pay volumes of 40 TBtu, increasing to up to 50 TBtu if certain conditions are met.

The volumes under the GSA are expected to be supplied by LNG produced from NFE’s 1.4MTPA Fast LNG facility located offshore Altamira, Mexico. NFE said the facility is currently producing LNG at a rate above name plate capacity consistently.