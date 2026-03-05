New agreement covers ammonia bunkering hub construction in Western Australia

"The iron corridor between the Pilbara and East Asia has the scale, stable demand, port infrastructure, and risk management experience to support the significant investment that maritime decarbonisation requires, while the Pilbara has the renewable energy resources, carbon capture and storage potential, and ammonia-based industry to lead in green fuel production," said Pilbara Ports CEO Samuel McSkimming.

Currently, ships do not generally bunker in the Pilbara, instead taking on heavy fuel oil elsewhere for their entire outward-bound and return voyages.

Pilbara Ports said the ammonia bunkering hub will be the first facility of its type in Australia.