Navigator Gas secures financing for two newbuild ships

Navigator Holdings has entered into financing agreements to fund the construction and delivery of two newbuild gas carriers currently being built in China by Jiangnan Shipyard Group and China Shipbuilding Trading.

The vessels, which were ordered under contracts signed on November 20, 2024, are expected to be delivered in 2027.

To cover the construction phase, a subsidiary of the company secured a pre-delivery term loan of up to $164.64 million from the Tokyo branch of BNP Paribas. This pre-delivery facility will fund up to 80 per cent of the payments due to the shipyard prior to the delivery of the vessels.