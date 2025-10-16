Natural gas set to become Malaysia’s primary power source by 2032

Malaysia will generate more electricity from natural gas than coal by 2032 as the country ramps up its gas-fired power capacity, the chief executive of state-run utility Tenaga Nasional (TNB) told Reuters.

With demand from power-hungry data centres expected to stabilise, total electricity use is likely to be in line with Malaysia’s projected economic growth of four to 4.5 per cent in 2026, TNB CEO Megat Jalaluddin said on the sidelines of the ASEAN Energy Business Forum late on Wednesday.