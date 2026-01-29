Mozambique and TotalEnergies agree to restart $20b LNG project

Mozambique and TotalEnergies agreed on Thursday to relaunch construction on the French energy major's $20 billion liquefied natural gas project in the country, even as they continue negotiations over additional costs linked to delays. Construction was halted in 2021 following Islamist militant attacks in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, where the project is located.

TotalEnergies, which has taken extra equity with its partners after some backers pulled out, said late last year it was ready to resume work. "You will see a massive ramp-up in activity in coming months...a first offshore vessel has already been mobilised to begin installing the offshore infrastructure," TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at a ceremony in Afungi, near the project site in Mozambique's northeast.

"We have one target now, which is to deliver the LNG by 2029 on a budget of $20 billion, so there's a lot of work to be done," he added. TotalEnergies, the project operator and leading shareholder, said it would provide MZN200 million ($3.2 million) to help Mozambique deal with the effects of recent flooding.

"Within the next 12 to 18 months, we will return to this place to witness the start of construction on Rovuma LNG," said Mozambican President Daniel Chapo, referring to the Exxon-led project that shares some facilities with Total's.