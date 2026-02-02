MOL signs charter contracts for two new liquefied CO2 carriers

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has been selected by Northern Lights to own two newly built liquefied CO2 carriers to support the expansion of its cross-border transport and storage project.

MOL concluded shipbuilding contracts with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and long-term charter agreements with Northern Lights on January 29.

The ice-classed vessels, which feature 12,000 cubic metre capacities and LNG dual-fuel engines, are expected to transport CO2 from the Stockholm Exergi capture plant in Sweden to a receiving terminal in Norway starting around 2028, according to the company.

The ships will move collected material to the Øygarden terminal on the west coast of Norway. Northern Lights stated that from this location, the material is exported through a 100-kilometre subsea pipeline and permanently stored approximately 2,600 metres beneath the seabed of the North Sea.