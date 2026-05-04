Mixed signals from US and Iran keep natural gas market on edge

Dutch natural gas prices traded a touch firmer on Monday with contradictory messaging from the US and Iran on whether ships can pass the Strait of Hormuz, where liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply remains trapped.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.39 at €46.16 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 07:55 GMT after earlier trading as low as €44.50/MWh, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British market is closed on Monday for a public holiday.