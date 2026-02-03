MISC secures 20-year LNG shipping agreement with Petronas LNG, orders three new ships

MISC has secured a long-term contract to provide liquefied natural gas shipping services to Petronas LNG, the company announced on February 3. The agreement follows the receipt of a letter of award on January 30, 2026, which establishes the framework for definitive time charter parties involving three newbuild vessels.

To support the project, MISC has entered into shipbuilding contracts with China's Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group for the construction of the three ships. Each vessel will be subject to a firm charter period of 20 years. According to MISC, the commencement of these services is expected in 2029.