MISC, K Line secure 10-year charter for Northern Lights CO2 carrier

Malaysia's MISC and its Japanese partner have secured a 10-year time charter with Norway's Northern Lights joint venture for a new liquefied carbon dioxide carrier, the Malaysian shipper said on Wednesday.

The 12,000-cubic-metre carrier, which will be owned jointly by MISC and Japanese shipper Kawasaki Kisen (K Line), is expected to feature dual-fuel liquefied natural gas propulsion, allowing the carrier to run on both LNG and conventional marine diesel, MISC said in a statement.

It will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from industrial capture sites to permanent offshore storage in Norway, it added.

A second time-charter party for a second new-build liquefied CO2 carrier is expected to be awarded in April, MISC said.