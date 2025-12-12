Mild weather, ample supply send Asian LNG prices to 20-month low

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell to a 20-month low on ample supplies and mild weather, encouraging some buying from price-sensitive importers.

The average LNG price for January delivery into northeast Asia was $10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), its lowest level since April 2024, and down from $10.66/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

The price for February delivery was estimated at $9.60/mmBtu.