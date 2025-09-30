MidOcean buys Petronas stake in LNG Canada with EIG, Aramco support

Liquefied natural gas company MidOcean, backed by EIG and Saudi Aramco, has agreed to buy a fifth of the Petronas venture that holds a 25 per cent stake in Shell-led LNG Canada, MidOcean said on Tuesday.

The deal also includes a fifth of Malaysian state energy group Petronas's Canadian upstream assets in the Montney shale gas region that feeds into LNG Canada. MidOcean declined to comment on the price of the transaction, but a person familiar with the situation put it at a little more than $3 billion.