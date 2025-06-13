Mideast tensions raise European gas prices

Dutch and British wholesale gas prices rose in early Friday trading after Israeli strikes on Iran sparked concerns that renewed tensions in the Middle East could affect gas supply.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub opened the session at €38.00 per megawatt hour (MWh), or $13/mmBtu, its highest level since early March, but by 08:12 GMT, it trimmed gains to €1.03 to trade at €37.41/MWh, according to LSEG data.

The price for August inched up €1.39 to €37.74/MWh.