Mexican billionaire calls his own company's joint gas project with Pemex "irrational"

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said on Tuesday that a deepwater natural gas project his company Grupo Carso agreed to develop alongside state-run oil company Pemex is "irrational," raising questions about the future of the project.

The Lakach field in the Gulf of Mexico would be the country's first deepwater natural gas project, and Pemex had twice given up on it before signing an agreement with Grupo Carso in 2024. Slim has since said the project is complicated, and a Carso official said in October the company was reviewing the project's feasibility.

His comments on Tuesday, at his foundation's annual press conference in Mexico City, indicated ongoing concerns. "We were looking at everything. And it turns out it is irrational," Slim said, noting the same gas could be accessed onshore.