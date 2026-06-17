McDermott chose to press ahead with Qatar gas project during Iran war

McDermott International did not halt work on QatarEnergy’s massive North Field East expansion project during the Iran war, Chief Executive Michael McKelvy said on Tuesday, even as the conflict imposed operational constraints.

McDermott is responsible for installing offshore infrastructure that will transport natural gas from Qatar’s North Field to liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants currently under construction at Ras Laffan Industrial City.

“We never stopped working on the project, even while the war was ongoing. There were some limitations, but the work did not stop,” McKelvy told Reuters on the sidelines of the Energy Projects Conference (EPC) in Houston.