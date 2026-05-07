Market volatility favors long-term LNG carrier charters, NextDecade VP says

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East and other disruptions will lead to more companies hiring LNG ships under long-term contracts rather than on the spot market, NextDecade shipping vice president Peter Fitzpatrick said on Wednesday at an event in Houston.

The LNG industry became comfortable with hiring ships on the spot market when there was an oversupply of the fuel, with very few long-term deals done in 2024 and 2025, Fitzpatrick said. The market, however, is beginning to realise there will be increased volatility and is starting to adapt, he added.

"The long-term impact of the geopolitical crisis is that we will see more long-term shipping where you manage your own risk and not rely only on the spot market," Fitzpatrick said at Lloyd’s Register’s Global LNG Forum.