Major Australian LNG plants still disrupted by cyclone

Ex-Tropical Cyclone Narelle further disrupted production at two of Australia's biggest liquefied natural gas plants on Saturday as the storm system weakened in the country's northwest.

Narelle, which has crossed Australia's Queensland state and Northern Territory since making landfall as a category four tropical cyclone on March 20, hit Western Australia on Thursday, affecting LNG plants run by Chevron and Woodside.

The storm's impact on the LNG plants has exacerbated a global supply crunch caused by the Iran war.

Chevron Australia was working to restore production at its Gorgon and Wheatstone gas facilities following production outages due to Narelle, a spokesperson said.