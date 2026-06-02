Maintenance outages pull US LNG exports down in May

US liquefied natural gas exports fell to 10.2 million tonnes in May, the lowest level this year excluding February’s shorter month, as seasonal maintenance curbed output, preliminary data from financial firm LSEG showed.

The decline was driven by planned outages across several export plants, as operators carried out spring maintenance after delaying work earlier in the year to capture strong demand.

Cheniere Energy and some US exporters had postponed maintenance in March to maximise shipments to Asia, amid supply disruptions linked to reduced Qatari supplies which resulted in a loss of almost 20 per cent of global volumes.