Low storage and US-Iran deal uncertainty keep European gas prices up

Dutch and British wholesale gas contracts were slightly firmer on Friday morning with a reported US-Iran peace memorandum still needing final top level clearance and as the market continues to grapple with Europe's weak gas storage outlook.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was up €0.63 at €47.60 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 08:24 GMT, data from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) showed.

The British front-month contract was up 1.56p at 114.99p per therm.

"Geopolitics are expected to drive the market today," LSEG analyst Dzmitry Dauhalevich said. Prices have been volatile this week with intraday swings reflecting the back and forth over a memorandum of understanding to end the US-Iran war and reopen shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, which could help rebalance global gas supply.