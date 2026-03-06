LNG tankers divert to Asia as regional buyers hunt for fuel

More tankers carrying liquefied natural gas are diverting towards Asia as buyers scramble for replacement cargoes after the Middle East war halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and disrupted supplies from Qatar, the world's second-largest seller of the fuel.

Shiptracking data by analytics firms Kpler and LSEG show three LNG tankers diverting towards Asia so far.

Carrying US cargoes from the Plaquemines and Corpus Christi LNG terminals, respectively, the Simsimah and Clean Mistral tankers pivoted towards the South Atlantic on March 4 after heading northeast towards Europe.

Earlier this week, the BW Brussels, carrying a Nigerian cargo from Bonny LNG, pivoted away from its initial Atlantic-bound course on March 3, and is now Asia-bound via the Cape of Good Hope.

The price of the US Henry Hub gas benchmark was $2.97 per million British thermal units on Thursday versus $17.01 per mmBtu for the European Title Transfer Facility (TTF) benchmark and $15.495 per mmBtu for the Japan-Korea Marker, the Asian benchmark.