LNG shipping rates hit multi-month highs on tighter vessel availability, winter demand

Shipping rates for liquefied natural gas have hit multi-month highs on tighter vessel availability, delayed cargo deliveries to Egypt and rising demand ahead of winter, shipping sources said.

The price gains amplify competition for available LNG carriers, reversing the trend of lacklustre shipping rates seen for much of this year.

Prices tumbled to five-year lows in February as fleet additions outpaced demand, though they jumped to an eight-month top in June on tighter vessel supply and as the Israel-Iran conflict led shipowners to hold off chartering vessels.