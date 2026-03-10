LNG Canada ramps up output as Iran war threatens global gas supplies

LNG Canada, a Shell-led venture, has ramped up production and exports to Asia this month, LSEG data show, as the Iran war threatens Asian natural gas supplies which are particularly vulnerable to global disruptions.

The LNG project in Kitimat, British Columbia, exported five cargoes in the first 11 days of March, already exceeding half its total February volume, the data shows. A sixth shipment is due to depart on Tuesday.

All cargoes have been sent to Asia, with two heading to Japan, two to South Korea and one to the Philippines. The plant appears to be operating close to its full capacity of 14 million tonnes per year, according to the LSEG data.