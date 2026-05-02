LNG Canada exports hit one million tonnes for first time in single month

Exports of liquefied natural gas from Canada’s LNG Canada plant topped one million tonnes in April, setting a monthly record, according to LSEG data.

LNG Canada is the country’s first major LNG export facility and the first on North America’s West Coast, giving it direct access to Asia, the world’s largest LNG market.

All volumes produced by the plant went to Asia in April, with more than half sold to South Korea. One cargo was delivered directly to China.