Libya's NOC and Eni launch gas production boost at offshore field

Eni and the Libya's National Oil Corporation have started hydrocarbon production at the Sabratha compression project to boost gas output from the offshore Bahr Essalam field.

Operating through their Mellitah oil and gas joint venture, the partners stated that the infrastructure lies approximately 100 kilometres off the coast of Libya.

The project involved installing a new 1,600-ton compression module on the Sabratha platform to provide a total capacity of 440 million standard cubic feet (12.46 million cubic metres) per day. Eni said the facility will enable low-pressure production to maximize resource recovery.