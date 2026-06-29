Libya's NOC and Eni launch gas production boost at offshore field

Eni and the Libya's National Oil Corporation have started hydrocarbon production at the Sabratha compression project to boost gas output from the offshore Bahr Essalam field.
Operating through their Mellitah oil and gas joint venture, the partners stated that the infrastructure lies approximately 100 kilometres off the coast of Libya.
The project involved installing a new 1,600-ton compression module on the Sabratha platform to provide a total capacity of 440 million standard cubic feet (12.46 million cubic metres) per day. Eni said the facility will enable low-pressure production to maximize resource recovery.
This infrastructure is projected by the companies to deliver an additional 800 million cubic metres of gas annually along with associated condensate.
The increased volumes are planned by the partners to support Libyan domestic electricity generation and feed exports to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline.
Beyond this offshore site, the partners are executing two other energy developments in the country. These comprise the Bouri gas utilisation project, where tie-in work is underway following the installation of a recovery module, and the Structures A&E development targeting two offshore gas fields.