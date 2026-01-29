K Line to co-own LNG carrier with Indian partners

Japanese shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) has reached an agreement in principle with India’s state-owned natural gas company GAIL and J M Baxi Group regarding the joint ownership of a liquefied natural gas carrier.

The vessel is currently being built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea and is scheduled to enter service under a long-term time charter with GAIL once it is delivered.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027. Vessel specifications provided by the company include a length overall of approximately 290 metres and a beam of 45.8 metres. The ship features a tank capacity of 174,000 cubic metres and a two-stroke propulsion system, with a design speed of 19.5 knots (36.1 km/h).