July price spike brings no windfall for US LNG exporters

American LNG producers were unable to take advantage of a rally in global gas prices in July as maintenance and seasonally lower production kept export volumes largely unchanged from the previous month.

US exports of liquefied natural gas slipped to 10.48 million tonnes in July from 10.6 tonnes in June, according to preliminary data from financial firm LSEG.

Exporters traditionally use summer months for maintenance, since warmer weather makes it less efficient to supercool natural gas into liquid form. This year was no exception, with plants — including the country's third-largest export facility, Freeport LNG — taking the opportunity to do maintenance.