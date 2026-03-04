Japan’s LNG inventories grow, no emergency supply requests reported

Major Japanese utilities increased their liquefied natural gas stockpiles by 10 per cent to 2.19 million tonnes last week, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Wednesday, adding that there were no calls so far for emergency supplies.

The LNG stockpiles of utilities in Japan, the world's second-biggest LNG buyer, are equal to around 12 days of domestic use for the week that ended on March 1.

They were up from two million tonnes held during the week that ended on February 22, METI data showed.