Japan's Eneos rejoins Petronas in Malaysia LNG plant partnership

Malaysia's state energy firm Petronas said it has signed definitive agreements with Japan's Eneos Xplora to formalise Eneos' re-entry into Malaysia LNG Tiga (MLNG Tiga), its Sarawak-based liquefied natural gas joint venture.

ENEOS will hold a 10 per cent equity stake in MLNG Tiga for the next decade, subject to the fulfilment of certain closing conditions, Petronas said in a statement on Thursday.

The previous MLNG Tiga joint venture agreement expired in 2023.

The re-entry of Eneos into MLNG Tiga, "reflects shared confidence in the asset's resilience and long-term role within Asia's LNG landscape," said Adif Zulkifli, executive vice president of Petronas and chief executive officer of its gas and maritime business.