Japanese yard to build world's largest liquefied hydrogen carrier

JSE is the operator for the government-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization's Green Innovation Fund project, which aims to demonstrate ship-to-base loading and unloading of liquefied hydrogen and conduct ocean-going trials by the fiscal year ending March 2031.

Kawasaki built the world's first liquefied hydrogen carrier, the 1,250-cubic-metre Suiso Frontier, in 2021.

It participated in a Japan–Australia pilot demonstration the following year to show liquefied hydrogen can be exported safely to Japan.