Japanese power firms record weekly decline in natural gas stocks

Liquefied natural gas stockpiles held by major Japanese utilities were down by three per cent to 2.12 million tonnes in the week to March 8, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Wednesday.

LNG stockpiles were in line with the same period a year ago and up from two million tonnes on average for this time of the year over the last five years, the data showed.

In the previous week, LNG stockpiles were at 2.19 million tonnes. Japan gets around six per cent of its LNG supplies via the Strait of Hormuz, which is blocked due to the US and Israel war with Iran.