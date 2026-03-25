Italy seeks more gas from Algeria, PM says

Italy hopes to receive more gas from Algeria after agreeing to strengthen energy cooperation with the north African nation, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on a visit to Algiers.

Meloni met President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as Rome faces prolonged disruptions in liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies from Qatar, which previously covered around 10 per cent of Italy's annual gas consumption.

"We have decided to strengthen our cooperation — which involves our champions Eni and Sonatrach — also working on new fronts such as shale gas and offshore exploration. This will make it possible, in the long term, to strengthen the flow of gas from Algeria to Italy," Meloni said.

Meloni and Tebboune did not provide details on when and how gas supplies to Italy may be increased.