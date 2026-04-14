Italy rejects easing Russian gas import bans, sees it as a weapon for peace

Economic pressure on Russia remains "the most effective weapon" to pressure it to end its conflict with Ukraine, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, when asked whether Europe should ease its ban on Moscow's gas imports.

Meloni spoke on the sidelines of a wine fair after the head of energy group Eni said that the EU restriction should be reconsidered as the bloc grapples with the fallout of the Iran conflict on energy supplies.

Energy worries have mounted in Italy and across Europe after the US-Israeli war against Iran led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that normally carries about a fifth of global LNG supplies, to most shipping.