Italy: Damaged Russian tanker days away from Libyan shores

A damaged Russian LNG tanker that has been drifting unmanned in the Mediterranean for more than two weeks, risking a major ecological disaster, is four to six days from Libya’s shores, an Italian official said on Friday.

The Arctic Metagaz, carrying LNG from the Arctic port of Murmansk, has been unmanned since early March, when it was hit by Ukrainian naval drones, according to Russia's Transport Ministry.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for any such ​attack.

The tanker is currently in international waters falling under Libya's search and rescue zone, some 53 nautical miles (98 kilometres) north of the capital Tripoli, Italian Civil Protection agency spokesman Pierfrancesco Demilito said.

Based on prevailing southbound winds and sea currents - assuming they do not change - it could take "four, five or six days, more or less," for the vessel to reach Libyan land, Demilito said.