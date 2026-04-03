Israel to restart Leviathan gas field following war shutdown

Israel's offshore Leviathan gas field will resume operations after a month-long war shutdown, the Israeli energy ministry said on Thursday.

The field, operated by Chevron, has been shut down since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28.

"Following situation assessments and a review of all relevant considerations, it has been decided at this stage to return the Leviathan platform to operation," an energy ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

"The supply of natural gas to the local market continues and will now be increased with the addition of another platform to the production system."