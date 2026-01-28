Instability drives LNG buyers to favour security over price, TotalEnergies executive says

He added that buyers were more likely to sign contracts with companies like TotalEnergies, which have access to a global portfolio of LNG they can draw on to redirect cargoes when necessary to avoid local blockages.

"We are going, in this industry and in this world, from one crisis to another one: Ukraine invasion, COVID, the Panama drought which blocked (certain sized ships from transiting through) the canal...and customers see the portfolio player as someone that will deliver the molecule no matter what," Bescond said.

