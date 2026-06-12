Inpex prepares fresh offer for workers as Ichthys LNG strikes drag on

Industrial action at Inpex's Ichthys liquefied natural gas facilities continued on Friday after a hearing on the Japanese firm's application to halt the strikes was postponed to Saturday.

Australia's Fair Work Commission confirmed to Reuters that the hearing was deferred to June 13. Inpex said on Friday it was preparing an updated offer for workers.

Inpex was seeking to halt industrial action at the facility where 400 workers escalated their strike on Thursday to periods of up to 12 hours. The strike is scheduled to run until June 23.