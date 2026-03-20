Indian gas tankers getting ready to sail through Hormuz

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers are preparing to sail through the Strait of Hormuz in coming days after a pause in voyages, with no crude oil tankers having transited the waterway in the past 24 hours, according to shipping data and sources.

Hundreds of vessels have dropped anchor since Tehran ​threatened to attack ships attempting to leave the Persian Gulf via ​the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas flow.

The two tankers were currently anchored in gulf waters, according to data from Kpler and shipping sources.