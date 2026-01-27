India eyes domestic LNG shipbuilding as part of $500b energy drive

India's energy infrastructure offers potential investment opportunities worth up $500 billion in the South Asian nation's quest to become independent in production of energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

"We are moving away from energy security to energy independence...There is a $500 billion opportunity in India's energy infrastructure," Modi told delegates at the India Energy Week conference.

India is building energy infrastructure to meet demand, he said, looking towards affordable refining and transport options. In natural gas, Modi added, "We are aiming to make LNG transportation vessels domestically."