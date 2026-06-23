India buys record US LPG volumes to offset Middle East disruption

India's imports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from the US are set to top one million tonnes in June, a record high, industry sources said, as New Delhi turned to costlier suppliers to offset disruption from the Middle East.

Before the US-Israeli war on Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India depended on Middle Eastern producers for 90 per cent of its LPG imports, which totalled about two million tonnes per month.

Imports of LPG, widely used as cooking fuel in Indian households, declined to as low as 696,000 tonnes in April because of the strait blockade, government data showed. The imports, however, recovered to 1.15 million tonnes in May, the data showed.

Before the disruption, New Delhi had planned to raise US LPG purchases to about 10 per cent of total imports as part of its effort to rebalance trade with Washington.