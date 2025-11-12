In spite of sanctions, China imports 14th Arctic LNG 2 cargo

China has received a 14th cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, LSEG and Kpler data showed, despite US and EU sanctions imposed on the project over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The most recent tanker to deliver LNG from the project to China was the Arctic Mulan, which loaded from the Koryak floating storage unit in Kamchatka, eastern Russia on October 29.