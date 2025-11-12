In spite of sanctions, China imports 14th Arctic LNG 2 cargo

China has received a 14th cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Arctic LNG 2, LSEG and Kpler data showed, despite US and EU sanctions imposed on the project over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
The most recent tanker to deliver LNG from the project to China was the Arctic Mulan, which loaded from the Koryak floating storage unit in Kamchatka, eastern Russia on October 29.
The storage unit is only used for handling LNG from Arctic LNG 2, according to Kpler data. Arctic Mulan delivered the cargo to the Beihai LNG Terminal in the southwestern region of Guangxi on November 11, Kpler and LSEG data showed.
Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker’s registered owner as Zinnia International and its ship or commercial manager as Skyhart Management Services, both with registered addresses in Haryana, India.
PipeChina, operator of the Beihai LNG Terminal, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
