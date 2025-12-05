Hungary's MVM says it can secure gas supply without Russia

Landlocked Hungary opposes the move, and said it would challenge the legislation at the EU's Court of Justice.

Karoly Matrai, CEO at MVM, which trades more than 10 billion cubic metres of gas in Central Europe and has a 40-45 per cent share in the Hungarian wholesale market, said MVM was in talks with several other suppliers, although he did not name them.

"We believe...that we will be able to supply Hungary with gas, even without Russian gas," Matrai said, adding that even if Hungary’s long-term gas purchase contract with Russia falls under the planned EU prohibition, MVM would likely be able to access various LNG port capacities in Europe and "probably there will be enough gas".